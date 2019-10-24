No. 11 Oregon hosts Washington State on Saturday

Washington State (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) at No. 11 Oregon (6-1, 4-0), Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Line: Oregon by 14.

Series record: Oregon leads 49-40-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oregon is on a six-game winning streak since its loss to Auburn in the opener. If the Ducks stay the course they’ll claim the Pac-12 North title and a spot in the conference championship game. After a 35-31 victory at Washington, the Ducks jumped to No. 11 in the AP poll, their highest regular-season ranking since 2015. Washington State was considered among Oregon’s primary challengers in the North but three straight losses to open conference play hurt. The Cougars rebounded last week and beat Colorado 41-10 at home.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington State QB Anthony Gordon vs. the Ducks’ improved defense. Gordon threw for four touchdowns against the Buffaloes to up his total to 29. He has four games with four touchdowns or more and leads the nation in passing yards per game (425.9) and completions per game (35.14). Oregon’s defense under new defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is only allowing 11.9 points per game. Nine different Ducks have had interceptions this season, led by Jevon Holland with three.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: Running back Max Borghi rushed for 105 yards against Colorado for his third 100-yard rushing game this season. He also had nine catches for 57 yards. He’s got the most 100-yard rushing games for the Cougars since Jerome Harrison had eight in 2005. He’s got nine total touchdowns this season, tied for second most in the Pac-12.

Oregon: As always, quarterback Justin Herbert. The senior has thrown a touchdown pass in 35 straight games, the longest current streak in the nation. Oregon averages 44.5 points per game when Herbert starts at home. He has just one interception so far this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington State has a four-game winning streak against the Ducks. It’s the longest winning streak over Oregon by a Pac-12 opponent since Washington won five straight from 1989-93. The Cougars have never won five straight against Oregon. … A win would give the Ducks their first 5-0 start in Pac-12 play since 2013. … Jaylon Redd leads Oregon with eight touchdowns, seven via pass and one on the ground.