No. 11 Baylor takes Big 12 lead into I-35 rivalry vs. TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — No. 11 Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) at TCU (4-4, 2-3), Saturday at 12 p.m. EST (FS1).

Line: Baylor by 2 1/2.

Series record: TCU leads 55-52-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Before consecutive home games against Oklahoma and Texas, Baylor heads about 90 miles north on Interstate 35 looking for its 11th win in a row and trying to stay alone atop the Big 12 standings. TCU has lost three of its last four games, but the win in that span was over then-No. 15 Texas in its last home game two weeks ago.

KEY MATCHUP

WR Denzel Mims vs. TCU’s secondary. Mims just missed his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, with five catches for 99 yards against West Virginia last week. Frogs DBs Trevon Moehrig and Jeff Gladney rank 3-4 in the Big 12 in passes defended. Moehrig has four interceptions, the most by a TCU player since 2016. Gladney’s 39 career starts are the most by any active Frogs player.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: Junior DE James Lynch has a Big 12-leading 8½ sacks this season. He has 17 in his career, and will become the school’s career leader with one more. The Frogs have allowed 20 sacks, third-most in the league.

TCU: Junior WR Jalen Reagor scored both TCU touchdowns in a 16-9 win over Baylor last year, with a 65-yard TD catch and a 37-yard scoring run on a fourth-and-1 reverse. Reagor is coming off his best game this season, with seven catches for 128 yards against Oklahoma State.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the 115th game in the series, the most-played for both schools. … Only No. 4 Clemson (24) and No. 3 Ohio State (14) have longer active winning streaks than Baylor. … The Horned Frogs have won the last four games against Baylor, their longest winning streak in the series since winning eight in a row from 1964-71. … TCU coach Gary Patterson is 8-3 against Baylor — the wins are by an average margin of 22.1 points, the losses by 2.7 points. … Baylor has blocked nine kicks in its last 13 games.