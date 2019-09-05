No. 10 Auburn hosts Tulane after last-minute win

Tulane (1-0) at No. 10 Auburn (1-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Line: Auburn by 17 1/2.

Series record: Tulane leads 17-14-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams want to sustain the good vibes from opening wins. The Tigers hope to avoid a hangover from a last-minute win over No. 16 Oregon and continue to get freshman quarterback Bo Nix some seasoning. Tulane is seeking its first win over a ranked opponent since 1984.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s offensive line against Tulane’s defense. The Green Wave racked up 41 sacks last season and three against Florida International. Patrick Johnson is a pass rushing force. Even with five fifth-year seniors, the Tigers’ line remains something of a question mark.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulane: QB Justin McMillan, a transfer from LSU, is 6-1 as a starter at Tulane. He is a threat to run at times, also.

Auburn: RB JaTarvious Whitlow has been a workhorse for the Tigers, taking some pressure off Nix. He ran 24 times for 110 yards against Oregon.

FACTS & FIGURES

The two teams are meeting for the second time since 1955 and third time in Auburn. They played annually from 1921-55. They’ve had four scoreless ties, including three straight from 1936-38. … Auburn’s rally from a 15-point deficit against Oregon was the team’s largest comeback since overcoming a 24-point deficit against Alabama in 2010. … The Tigers are the only FBS team to open the past two seasons with wins over ranked teams, Oregon and then-No. 6 Washington. … Nix was the first Auburn freshman quarterback to start an opener since 1946 and the first in the SEC since Tennessee’s Brent Schaeffer in 2004. … Both teams have “new” offensive play callers. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn resumed those duties starting with the bowl game. Tulane has a new offensive coordinator in Will Hall.