Nicholls runs over Stephen F. Austin for 34-13 win (Nov 11, 2017)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) Chase Fourcade threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes and Nicholls rushed for over 400 yards to beat Stephen F. Austin 34-13 on Saturday night.

Nicholls (8-2, 7-1 Southland Conference) has won six consecutive games, and for just the fourth time in 18 tries at Stephen F. Austin (4-6, 4-4).

Kyran Irvin had a 38-yard touchdown run and Lorran Fonseca kicked two field goals to give the Colonels a 13-6 halftime lead. Fourcade threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Dai’Jean Dixon and a 3-yard score to Damion Jeanpiere Jr. to stretch the Colonels’ lead to 27-13. Tahj Smith’s 20-yard TD run capped the scoring.

Smith ran for 177 yards and Irvin had 160 yards rushing. Fourcade added another 30 yards on the ground while Donnell Adair and Dontrell Taylor combined for 75 yards. Nicholls finished with 418 yards rushing on 62 carries.

Jake Blumrick had 194 yards passing and threw a touchdown pass for the Lumberjacks.

