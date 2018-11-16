Nicholls earns FCS playoff bid and share of Southland title

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Julien Gums ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the River Bell Classic on Thursday night and Nicholls shut out SE Louisiana 44-0 to clinch a share of the Southland Conference title.

The Colonels (8-3, 7-2) finished the season tied with Incarnate Word (6-2) in the loss column and, with the edge in conference wins, Nicholls earned the Southland’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Dontrell Taylor opened the scoring 62 seconds into the contest with a 14-yard TD run. Gums added a 2-yard run with 8 seconds left in the period and the Colonels led 13-0 after the missed PAT.

Chase Fourcade threw for 128 yards and a touchdown and ran for 71 yards and two TDs. Fourcade scored on a 9-yard keeper early in the second quarter, threw a 10-yard TD pass to Gabe Fuselier in the third and scored on a 1-yard keeper on the first play of the fourth.

Gums capped the scoring with a 10-yard run.

Chason Virgil threw for 193 yards for the Lions (4-7, 4-5), who had three turnovers to the Colonels’ zero.