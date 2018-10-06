Newman leads Wofford’s ground attack in 21-10 win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Newman rushed for a career-high 155 yards and two touchdowns and Andrew Stoddard added 111 on the ground to lead Wofford to a 21-10 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Newman’s 16 carries included a 66-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter for the game’s final points. The junior wildcat quarterback, who also had a 12-yard touchdown, added 69 yards in the air as the Terriers, who came in ranked second nationally at 375.5 rushing yards per game, rolled up 444 on the ground.

Lennox McAfee had the Terriers’ other touchdown, a 4-yard run for a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Terriers (4-1, 3-0), the defending Southern Conference champs who are ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches’ poll, held the Mocs (4-2, 2-2) to 21 yards rushing, outgaining Chattanooga 513-186.

The Mocs led 10-7 after the first quarter on a Nick Tiano’s 11-yard pass to Bryce Nunnelly and a Victor Ulmo field goal.