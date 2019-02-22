New Vandy AD extends contracts for Mason, other coaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner has extended the contract of football coach Derek Mason after the Commodores reached a second bowl game in three seasons.

Turner also announced Friday the extensions for men’s golf coach Scott Limbaugh and bowling coach John Williamson. The private university didn’t announce specifics on Mason’s salary or the length of the extension.

The athletic director, who started Feb. 1, says in a statement that Vanderbilt is excited to keep Mason, Limbaugh and Williamson for years to come.

Mason finished his fifth season at Vanderbilt and has compiled a 24-38 record. The Commodores have won at least five games each of the past three seasons. They’ve won three straight against in-state rival Tennessee for their longest winning streak in the rivalry since 1923-26.

Mason is only the second Vanderbilt coach to take the Commodores to more than one bowl game.