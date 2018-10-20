New starters Greene and Thomas lead Elon past Richmond 38-28

ELON, N.C. (AP) — In their first career starts, Jalen Greene and Jaylan Thomas combined for four touchdowns to lead Elon to a 38-28 win over Richmond on Saturday.

Greene, a sophomore stepping in with Davis Cheek out with a knee injury, was 7-for-11 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 21 times for 79 yards and another score. Thomas, a true freshman replacing standout senior Malcolm Summers, who has a hamstring injury, carried the ball 27 times for 150 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 27 yards and a score.

Skyler Davis sealed the game with a 37-yard field goal with just under a minute left.

Thomas’ 22-yard run gave the Phoenix (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) a 21-14 lead at the half. Greene opened the scoring with an 18-yard run and also connected with Corey Joyner on a 60-yard catch-and-run, the longest pass play of the season for Elon.

Aaron Dykes scored on a 5-yard run, his second TD for the Spiders (3-5, 1-4) to tie the game before De’Sean McNair capped a long drive with a 1-yard plunge and Greene and Thomas hooked up for a 30-yard score and a 35-21 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Joe Mancuso also had two touchdown passes for Richmond.