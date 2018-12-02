New Orleans Bowl Matchup

<p> Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill (12) scrambles from UAB linebacker Tre' Crawford (15) during the second half of the Conference USA championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. UAB won 27-25. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) </p>

Middle Tennessee (8-5, Conference USA) vs. Appalachian State (10-2, Sun Belt Conference), Dec. 15, 9 p.m. EST (ESPN)

LOCATION: New Orleans

TOP PLAYERS

Middle Tennessee: Veteran quarterback Brent Stockstill has thrown for 3,214 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Appalachian State: Running back Darrynton Evans has 1,079 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He’s averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

NOTABLE

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders lost 27-25 to UAB in the Conference USA championship game on Saturday. Middle Tennessee played three games against SEC foes this year in a difficult nonconference schedule, losing to Vanderbilt, Georgia and Kentucky.

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers have won five straight games, including a 30-19 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. Appalachian State nearly knocked off Penn State in the season opener before losing 45-38 in overtime.

LAST TIME

Appalachian State 18, Middle Tennessee 7. (Sept. 14, 1974.)

BOWL HISTORY

Middle Tennessee: Second appearance in New Orleans Bowl, 10th bowl appearance overall.

Appalachian State: First appearance in New Orleans Bowl, fourth bowl appearance overall.