New Orleans Bowl Matchup

Middle Tennessee (8-5, Conference USA) vs. Appalachian State (10-2, Sun Belt Conference), Dec. 15, 9 p.m. EST (ESPN)

LOCATION: New Orleans

TOP PLAYERS

Middle Tennessee: Veteran quarterback Brent Stockstill has thrown for 3,214 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Appalachian State: Running back Darrynton Evans has 1,079 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He’s averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

NOTABLE

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders lost 27-25 to UAB in the Conference USA championship game on Saturday. Middle Tennessee played three games against SEC foes this year in a difficult nonconference schedule, losing to Vanderbilt, Georgia and Kentucky.

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers have won five straight games, including a 30-19 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. Appalachian State nearly knocked off Penn State in the season opener before losing 45-38 in overtime.

LAST TIME

Appalachian State 18, Middle Tennessee 7. (Sept. 14, 1974.)

BOWL HISTORY

Middle Tennessee: Second appearance in New Orleans Bowl, 10th bowl appearance overall.

Appalachian State: First appearance in New Orleans Bowl, fourth bowl appearance overall.