New N.C. A&T coach seeks status quo – winning

(STATS) – North Carolina A&T coach Sam Washington knows the characteristic he wants his team to take on during his first season.

“Discipline,” he said. “I would like for people to be able to visibly see that we are a disciplined team and well-coached and play hard, and all of the above.”

Opponents also identify N.C. A&T by the significant talent on its roster. The Aggies, after going 12-0 to complete the first unbeaten season in MEAC history, were an easy first-place choice in the conference’s preseason poll and had eight players on the preseason first team – twice as many as any other team – at the conference’s media day on Friday.

Washington, previously N.C. A&T’s defensive coordinator, is in his first season following Rod Broadway’s retirement. The Aggies are coming off a second Celebration Bowl win in three years.

Senior quarterback Lamar Raynard, last year’s MEAC offensive player of the year and this year’s preseason choice, leads the way on an N.C. A&T offense that features a big three along with running back Marquell Cartwright, the Celebration Bowl MVP, and wide receiver Elijah Bell. The defense boasts eight of the team’s 13 returning starters, including defensive end Darryl Johnson Jr. and cornerback Mac McCain.

With Hampton leaving the MEAC, the conference schedule is down to seven games. N.C. A&T and Howard, which was picked second in the preseason poll, won’t face off in the unbalanced schedule. The Aggies’ toughest conference games will be on the road against Bethune-Cookman and archrival North Carolina Central.

N.C. Central senior safety Davanta Reynolds was named the MEAC’s preseason defensive player of the year.

KEY CONFERENCE GAMES=

Spotlight Game: North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central (Nov. 17)

The Aggie-Eagle Classic is the most intense game in the MEAC. In the last four seasons, each program has staked claim to at least a share of three conference titles.

Four More: North Carolina Central at South Carolina State (Sept. 15), Howard at North Carolina Central (Oct. 6), North Carolina A&T at Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 20) and Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M in Orlando, Florida (Nov. 17)

MEAC PRESEASON POLL=

Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors Poll

1. North Carolina A&T State (19 first-place votes)

2. Howard

3. North Carolina Central

4. Bethune-Cookman

5. Florida A&M (1)

6. Norfolk State

7. South Carolina State

8. Savannah State

9. Morgan State

10. Delaware State

MEAC PRESEASON TEAM=

Offensive Player of the Year – Lamar Raynard, QB, North Carolina A&T

Defensive Player of the Year – Davanta Reynolds, S, North Carolina Central

First-Team Offense

QB – Lamar Raynard, North Carolina A&T, Sr.

RB – Marquell Cartwright, North Carolina A&T, Sr.

RB – Isaiah Totten, North Carolina Central, So.

WR – Elijah Bell, North Carolina A&T, Jr.

WR – Jequez Ezzard, Howard, Jr.

TE – Leroy Hill, North Carolina A&T, Sr.

C – James Holmon, Howard, Sr.

OL – Marcus Pettiford, North Carolina A&T, Jr.

OL – Dwayne Brown, Bethune-Cookman, Sr.

OL – Nick Leverett, North Carolina Central, Sr.

OL – Tyrone Ramsey, Howard, Jr.

First-Team Defense

DL – Darryl Johnson Jr., North Carolina A&T, Jr.

DL – Kawuan Cox, North Carolina Central, Jr.

DL – Malachi Washington, Morgan State, Sr.

DL – Stefen Banks, Savannah State, Sr.

LB – Nigel Chavis, Norfolk State, Jr.

LB – Brian Cavicante, Delaware State, Jr.

LB – Rico Kennedy, Morgan State, Jr.

DB – Davanta Reynolds, North Carolina Central, Sr.

DB – Timadre Abram, North Carolina A&T, Sr.

DB – Frank McCain, North Carolina A&T, So.

DB – Keyjuan Selby, Delaware State, Sr.

First-Team Special Teams

PK – Uriel Hernandez, Bethune-Cookman, Sr.

P – Fidel Romo-Martinez, Delaware State, Jr.

RS – Marcus Taylor, Norfolk State, Sr.

Second-Team Offense

QB- Caylin Newton, Howard, Sr.

RB – Devin Bowers, Florida A&M, Sr.

RB – Brycen Alleyne, Delaware State,

WR – Kyle Anthony, Howard, Jr.

WR – Marcus Taylor, Norfolk State, Sr.

TE – Josh McCoy, North Carolina Central, Sr.

C – Wes Jones, Norfolk State, Sr.

OL – Kenneth Kirby, Norfolk State, Jr.

OL – Andrew Dale, North Carolina Central, Jr.

OL – Loubens Polinice, Florida A&M, Sr.

OL – Kendrick Hair, South Carolina State, Sr.

Second-Team Defense

DL – Julian McKnight, North Carolina A&T, Sr.

DL – Todney Evans, Bethune-Cookman, Sr.

DL – Randy Anyanwu, North Carolina Central, Sr.

DL – Antonio Miller, Florida A&M, Sr.

LB – Jibreel Hazly, Florida A&M, Sr.

LB – Damu Ford, South Carolina State, Sr.

LB – Marcellus Allison, Howard, Sr.

DB – Bryan Cook, Howard, So.

DB – J.T. Wahee, Norfolk State, Jr.

DB – Orlando McKinley, Florida A&M, Sr.

DB – Terry Jefferson, Florida A&M, Jr.

Second-Team Special Teams

PK – Giovanni Lugo, Savannah State, Jr.

P – Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M, So.

RS – Jequez Ezzard, Howard, Jr.

Third-Team Offense

QB – Ryan Stanley, Florida A&M, Jr.

RB – Tupac Isme, Bethune-Cookman, Jr.

RB – Aaron Savage, Norfolk State, Jr.

WR – Manasseh Bailey, Morgan State, Jr.

WR – Xavier McKoy, North Carolina Central, Jr.

TE – Paris Baker, Savannah State, Sr.

C – Matthew Thompson, Morgan State, Sr.

OL – Obinna Nwanko, Florida A&M, Jr.

OL – Joshua Miles, Morgan State, Sr.

OL – Robbie Stephenson, South Carolina State, Sr.

OL- Khalil Harris, Florida A&M, Jr.

Third-Team Defense

DL – Brandon Carswell, Savannah State, Sr.

DL – Kevin Thompson, Bethune-Cookman, Sr.

DL – Deshaywn Middleton, Norfolk State, Sr.

DL – Aaron Motley, Howard, So.

LB – Ian McBorrough, Morgan State, Jr.

DB – Carl Garnes, Morgan State, Sr.

DB – De’Mario Evans, North Carolina Central, Sr.

DB – Kendrick Gathers, South Carolina State, Sr.

DB – Alex Brown, South Carolina State, Sr.

Third-Team Special Teams

PK – Dakota Lebofsky, Howard, Gr.

P – Clifford Benjamin Jr., South Carolina State, Jr.

RS – JaMichael Baldwin, Savannah State, So.