New Mexico suspends QB Sheriron Jones amid exposure charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has suspended senior quarterback Sheriron Jones indefinitely from the team amid allegations of indecent exposure.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Lobos coach Bob Davie confirmed Wednesday the suspension came after a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Jones exposed his genitalia to a woman on campus. He has not been arrested and no phone number was listed for him.

The suspension comes as New Mexico (2-5) seeks to try to snap a four-game skid in their homecoming game against Hawaii (4-3) on Saturday.

Jones, who started seven games last year when New Mexico went 3-9, lost the starting job in preseason camp to junior college transfer Brandt Hughes.

Jones played in the second half of the season opener after Hughes suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.