New Mexico’s Bob Davie won’t make the trip to Notre Dame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico coach Bob Davie won’t make the trip next week when the Lobos travel to face his former team, No. 8 Notre Dame.

Davie said in a statement Thursday that he will be involved with the team next week but that run game coordinator Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach for the Sept. 14 game in South Bend.

The 64-year-old Davie was rushed to an Albuquerque hospital Saturday after New Mexico’s season-opening victory over Sam Houston State.

He says he expects to make a full recovery but will be following his wife and doctors’ advice in not making the trip. The nature of his medical issue has not been disclosed.

Davie is in his eighth season leading New Mexico, where he is 34-54. He coached Notre Dame from 1997 to 2001, compiling a 35-25 record and leading the Irish to three bowl games.