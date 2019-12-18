New Mexico names ex-player Danny Gonzales as football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has named former Lobos player and assistant coach Danny Gonzales as head football coach.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez made the announcement Tuesday night. Contract terms weren’t immediately released.

Gonzales will be formally introduced as the Lobos’ 32nd football coach at a news conference Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Gonzales has been Herm Edwards’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons at Arizona State. He was promoted to assistant head coach before this season began.

Gonzales replaces Bob Davie, who had a 35-64 record in eight seasons.

Gonzales walked on at UNM and played for the Lobos as a punter and safety.

He started his coaching career at UNM as a defensive graduate assistant from 1999-2002.

He was the program’s video coordinator from 2003-05 and worked with the safeties, punters, kickers and deep snappers from 2005-08.

Prior to coaching at Arizona State, Gonzales was at San Diego State for seven seasons and was the defensive coordinator in his final year.