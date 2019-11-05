New Mexico football team mourns death of 21-year-old player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 21-year-old defensive lineman at New Mexico has died, coach Bob Davie said Tuesday.

The university’s announcement about Nahje Flowers didn’t provide a cause or other circumstances.

Davie said officials learned of Flowers’ death on Tuesday morning. “Our entire football team and everyone who knew Nahje are devastated by this loss,” the coach said in a statement on Twitter .

Athletic director Eddie Nunez said grief counselors were being made available to the team and staff.

Flowers was from Los Angeles, where he played football at Dorsey High School. He had been at New Mexico since 2016.

New Mexico canceled football practice and news conference that were scheduled on Tuesday.