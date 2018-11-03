New Hampshire, with 6 takeaways, upsets James Madison 35-24

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Evan Horn and Rick Ellison returned interceptions for first-half touchdowns and New Hampshire upset James Madison 35-24 on Saturday.

The Dukes (6-3, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, outgained UNH 486-315 but had six turnovers, including four interceptions while the Wildcats were turnover-free and had five sacks.

Trevor Knight added two touchdown passes and a 75-yard scramble up the middle to make it 35-10 in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats (3-6, 2-4), who opened the season with four losses.

A James Madison fumble on a strip-sack by Quinlen Dean led to a 29-yard touchdown pass from Knight to Kieran Presley before Ellison returned an interception for a 44-yard pick-6 and a 14-0 lead. Horn snared a pass in the flat and returned it 75 yards and UNH led 21-3 at the half.

Knight finished with 181 yards passing and 76 rushing.

Cole Johnson was 31-of-48 passing for 398 yards but no scores and three picks while the Dukes rushed for only 64 yards.