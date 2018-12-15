New Colorado coach Mel Tucker hires coordinators

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — New Colorado football coach Mel Tucker added a few familiar faces from Georgia to serve as his coordinators.

Tucker brought in Jay Johnson to run the offense and Tyson Summers to oversee the defense in moves announced Saturday by the school. Both were on staff with Tucker when he served as the defensive coordinator of the Bulldogs.

Johnson spent the past two seasons handling quality control for the offense at Georgia. Summers held a similar position for the defense last fall. Summers is no stranger to the area, serving as Colorado State’s defensive coordinator in 2015.

The 46-year-old Tucker was hired Dec. 5 to take over for Mike MacIntyre. Tucker will retain Darrin Chiaverini, Ross Els and Darian Hagan from MacIntyre’s staff.