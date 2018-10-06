Nebraska RB Greg Bell leaves team, gets scholarship release

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska running back Greg Bell has left the team and received a release from his scholarship.

An athletic department spokesman said Friday night that Bell didn’t make the trip for the Cornhuskers‘ game at No. 16 Wisconsin on Saturday and planned to transfer.

Bell started the first three games but lost the job to Devine Ozigbo last week. The junior from Chula Vista, California, had 173 yards on 35 carries for the season but just 2 yards on two attempts against Purdue. Ozigbo rushed for a career-high 170 yards against the Boilermakers.

Running backs coach Ryan Held said this week Bell took the news hard when told he was no longer the starter.

Bell did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Receiver Tyjon Lindsey also left the team this week.