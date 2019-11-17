NDSU wraps up ninth straight conference title with 49-14 win

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Trey Lance threw for two touchdowns, Ty Brooks ran for two and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State rolled up 700 yards offense in beating South Dakota 49-14 to clinch the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship on Saturday.

This is the ninth straight title for the two-time defending national champions (11-0, 7-0) and their 32nd consecutive victory, the nation’s longest active Division I win streak.

Ty Brooks and Adam Cofield ran for first-quarter touchdowns and Lance threw second-quarter scoring passes of 32 yards to Ben Ellefson and 43 to Christian Watson as the Bison took a 28-7 halftime lead. The lead reached 49-7 before Coyotes (4-7, 3-4) scored their other touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the game.

Lance was a tidy 12-of-15 passing for 249 yards. Brooks rushed for 104 yards on 10 carries and Watson caught three passes for 94 yards.