NDSU’s Klieman’s National title-or-bust not realistic

(STATS) – North Dakota State’s FCS dynasty has included six national titles in the last seven seasons.

The exception occurred in 2016 when the Bison fell in the national semifinals against James Madison.

NDSU may seem to have an approach as if a season is national championship-or-bust, but fifth-year coach Chris Klieman knows it’s not realistic.

“We don’t ever look at what we did in the past and say, ‘Boy, that was an unsuccessful year,’ or ‘Only success is based on a national championship.’ I don’t think that’s fair,” he said. “I think that puts unrealistic expectations on guys. In the same respect, our guys embrace those expectations and are excited about it.”

In receiving all 39 first-place votes, North Dakota State (14-1 last season) became just the second team to be a unanimous No. 1 in the MVFC preseason poll. The 2013 Bison squad was the first, and it went on to go 15-0 and claim the third of five consecutive FCS championships.