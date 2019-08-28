NCAA grants immediate eligibility to Georgia Tech’s Sims

ATLANTA (AP) — The NCAA has granted Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims‘ appeal for immediate eligibility, making him available for the Yellow Jackets‘ opener at Clemson on Thursday night.

Sims transferred to Georgia Tech in May. The Atlanta native redshirted as a true freshman at Michigan last season. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

The NCAA denied defensive lineman Antonneous Clayton’s waiver request for immediate eligibility following his transfer from Florida. He must sit out this season and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins says in a statement the ruling on Sims was “the right decision for the young man.” Collins says he “vehemently” disagrees with the ruling on Clayton, which he says “does not have the best interests of the student-athlete in mind.”