NCAA D-I FCS Playoff Pairings

2017 NCAA DIVISION I FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

(Campus sites until championship game)

(All times ET)

FIRST ROUND

Saturday, Nov. 25

Furman 28, Elon 27

New Hampshire 14, Central Connecticut State 0

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

Kennesaw State 28, Samford 17

Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth 7

San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10

SECOND ROUND

Saturday, Dec. 2

Stony Brook (10-2) at No. 1 seed James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Furman (8-4) at No. 7 seed Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Kennesaw State (11-1) at No. 3 seed Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Northern Iowa (8-4) at No. 5 seed South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m. (ESPN3)

New Hampshire (8-4) at No. 4 seed Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN3)

South Dakota (8-4) at No. 6 seed Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN3)

San Diego (10-2) at No. 2 seed North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Weber State (10-2) at No. 8 seed Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN3)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9

TBA (ESPN2 or ESPN3)

Weber State/Southern Utah winner vs. Stony Brook/James Madison winner

Northern Iowa/South Dakota State winner vs. New Hampshire/Central Arkansas winner

South Dakota/Sam Houston State winner vs. Kennesaw State/Jacksonville State winner

Furman/Wofford winner vs. San Diego/North Dakota State winner

SEMIFINALS

Friday, Dec. 15

Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Jan. 6

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, noon (ESPN2)