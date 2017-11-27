NCAA D-I FCS Playoff Pairings
2017 NCAA DIVISION I FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
(Campus sites until championship game)
(All times ET)
FIRST ROUND
Saturday, Nov. 25
Furman 28, Elon 27
New Hampshire 14, Central Connecticut State 0
Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29
Kennesaw State 28, Samford 17
Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19
South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31
Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth 7
San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10
SECOND ROUND
Saturday, Dec. 2
Stony Brook (10-2) at No. 1 seed James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)
Furman (8-4) at No. 7 seed Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)
Kennesaw State (11-1) at No. 3 seed Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)
Northern Iowa (8-4) at No. 5 seed South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m. (ESPN3)
New Hampshire (8-4) at No. 4 seed Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN3)
South Dakota (8-4) at No. 6 seed Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN3)
San Diego (10-2) at No. 2 seed North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Weber State (10-2) at No. 8 seed Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN3)
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9
TBA (ESPN2 or ESPN3)
Weber State/Southern Utah winner vs. Stony Brook/James Madison winner
Northern Iowa/South Dakota State winner vs. New Hampshire/Central Arkansas winner
South Dakota/Sam Houston State winner vs. Kennesaw State/Jacksonville State winner
Furman/Wofford winner vs. San Diego/North Dakota State winner
SEMIFINALS
Friday, Dec. 15
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 16
Quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, Jan. 6
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, noon (ESPN2)