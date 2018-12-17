NC State hires veteran assistant Kurt Roper as QBs coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired former Duke and Colorado offensive coordinator Kurt Roper as its quarterbacks coach.

Coach Dave Doeren announced Roper’s hiring Monday.

The move returns Roper to the North Carolina Triangle. He spent six seasons in charge of Duke’s offense before leaving for Florida in 2013, and his younger brother Zac remains the Blue Devils’ offensive coordinator.

Roper also coordinated the offense as South Carolina, and was Colorado’s interim head coach for the Buffaloes’ season-ending loss to California after head coach Mike MacIntyre was fired.

His hiring fills the vacancy on N.C. State’s staff created when offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz took the top job at Appalachian State. Doeren promoted assistants Des Kitchings and George McDonald to be co-offensive coordinators.