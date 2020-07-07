NC State hires ex-ECU head coach McNeill in advisory role

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired former East Carolina head coach and Oklahoma assistant Ruffin McNeill for an advisory role on its football staff.

The school said Tuesday that McNeill would serve as a special assistant to head coach Dave Doeren. Duties include assisting player development analysis, leading special projects and outreach to alumni, campus and community groups.

“I’ve known Ruffin since the beginning of my coaching career,” Doeren said in a statement. “Not only is he one of my closest friends in the profession, but he’s been a mentor to me since I was 24 years old. … Having a former head coach on our staff who I can trust and have known for almost my entire career is a huge benefit for me personally, as well as for our entire program.”

McNeill, 61, was the Pirates’ head coach from 2010-15 and guided his alma mater to four bowl appearances during a college coaching career spanning more than three decades. He later joined Oklahoma’s staff under Lincoln Riley – who had worked under him at ECU – for three seasons as assistant head coach.

McNeill, a native of Lumberton, stepped down in January to help care for his father in North Carolina.

“I look forward to being a resource for the entire staff, but especially for Dave,” McNeill said. “I’ve been in that chair and know the pressures that come along with it, so I hope to be a sounding board for him.”