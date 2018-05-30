NC Central receives NCAA probation for eligibility errors

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) The NCAA has placed North Carolina Central on probation for two years because of certification errors that allowed ineligible athletes to compete.

N.C. Central disclosed the penalties Wednesday, saying the NCAA determined the errors involved 22 athletes in seven sports – including football and men’s basketball – from 2012-15.

The school says it must vacate victories in the sports in which ineligible athletes participated, including men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s cross country and baseball.

Article continues below ...

School officials did not say how many wins would be vacated but say they plan to appeal.

The school said administrative errors in the certification process made the athletes ineligible, and the violations were determined to be unintentional.

N.C. Central’s probation runs through May 2020.