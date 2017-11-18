NC A&T wins 11th straight, tops NC Central for MEAC title (Nov 18, 2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Lamar Raynard threw for one touchdown and had 193 yards of total offense as FCS-ranked North Carolina A&T beat North Carolina Central 24-10 on Saturday for the outright Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title.

The Aggies’ ninth MEAC title came in their first undefeated season.

Raynard was 10-of-18 passing for 153 yards and he added 40 on seven carries. Jamari Smith added 99 yards rushing and Marquell Cartwright had 60 yards on the ground with two scores for NC A&T (11-0, 8-0).

FCS All-American pick Brandon Parker proposed to his girlfriend before the game and she said yes. The 6-foot-7, 309-pound Aggies offensive lineman is a two-time MEAC offensive lineman of the year.

Isaiah Totten had 61 yards rushing and a touchdown for NC Central (7-4, 5-3). His 3-yard score pulled the Eagles within 21-10 with 1:16 left in the third quarter. A&M’s Noel Ruiz capped the scoring with a 31-yard field goal midway through the fourth.