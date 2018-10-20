Murray State alone in first in OVC after beating EKU 34-6

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Drew Anderson threw for two touchdowns and Murray State beat Eastern Kentucky 34-6 on Saturday to take over sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Racers (4-3, 4-0) are the only team unbeaten in conference play after Jacksonville State (5-2, 4-1) was defeated 37-14 by Southeast Missouri State, snapping the Gamecocks’ 36-game OVC win streak. The Racers are hosts to the Gamecocks next Saturday.

Anderson was 20-of-30 passing for 205 yards and threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to James Sappington in the third quarter and 2 yards to Tyre Gray in the fourth.

Samuel Hayworth kicked two field goals for the Colonels (3-4, 2-2), including one in the first quarter for the lead, but the Racers led 10-3 at halftime. Rodney Castille and Jared McCray rushed for touchdowns.