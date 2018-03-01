Morehead State seeking improvement in 2018

(STATS) – Morehead State will kick off the 2018 season at Eastern Kentucky and host six opponents as part of its 11-game schedule.

The Aug. 30 visit to EKU will be Morehead’s first since 2014.

The Eagles have led the Pioneer Football League in home attendance for four consecutive seasons. They will host Division III program Mount St. Joseph (Sept. 8) and Austin Peay (Sept. 15) in nonconference action plus league opponents San Diego (Oct. 6), Valparaiso (Oct. 20), Marist (Oct. 27) and Drake (Nov. 17).

Last year, Morehead finished 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the PFL under coach Rob Tenyer.

2018 Morehead State schedule

Aug. 30, at Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 8, Mount St. Joseph

Sept. 15, Austin Peay

Sept. 29, at Butler*

Oct. 6, San Diego*

Oct. 13, at Davidson*

Oct. 20, Valparaiso*

Oct. 27, Marist*

Nov. 3, at Stetson*

Nov. 10, at Dayton*

Nov. 17, Drake*

* – PFL game