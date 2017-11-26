Moore scores late TD, Nevada beats UNLV 23-16 in finale (Nov 25, 2017)

RENO, Nev. (AP) Kelton Moore scored from the 1 as Nevada drove for the winning score in the fourth quarter to break a tie and defeat in-state rival UNLV 23-16 in a season finale on Saturday.

Ty Gangi had earlier thrown a 6-yard TD pass to Trevion Armstrong that lifted the Wolf Pack (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference) into a 16-16 tie as the third quarter was ending. Gangi threw for two touchdowns while the Runnin’ Rebels, after an early score on a 12-yard keeper by Armani Rogers, were held to three Evan Pantels field goals, including a 53-yarder, the rest of the game.

Nevada’s game-winning drive covered 61 yards in eight plays. Moore had four carries on the drive. Senior lineman Austin Corbett became eligible for a second-and-1 play and lost a yard on the only carry of his career.

Moore carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards, Gangi connected on 24 of 33 passes for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Rogers completed 12 of 23 passes for 160 yards and gained 49 on the ground on 23 carries.