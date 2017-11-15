Montana State to host six in 2018

(STATS) – Montana State football will play six home games as part of its 11-game 2018 schedule announced Thursday.

The Bobcats will host Western Illinois (Aug. 30) and Wagner (Sept. 15) in out-of-conference games, and Eastern Washington (Sept. 29), Idaho (Oct. 13), Cal Poly (Nov. 3) and Northern Colorado (Nov. 10) as part of the Big Sky schedule.

The Bobcats will travel to rival Montana for their 118th meeting on Nov. 18.

Montana State also announced a Sept. 12, 2020 game at Utah.

2018 Montana State Schedule

Aug. 30, Western Illinois

Sept. 8, at South Dakota State

Sept. 15, Wagner

Sept. 22, at Portland State*

Sept. 29, Eastern Washington*

Oct. 13, Idaho*

Oct. 20, at Weber State*

Oct. 27, at Idaho State*

Nov. 3, Cal Poly*

Nov. 10, Northern Colorado*

Nov. 17, at Montana*

* – Big Sky game