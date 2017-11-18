Montana State runs to 31-20 win over Montana (Nov 18, 2017)

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) Nick LaSane rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown, true freshman Troy Andersen ran for two touchdowns and Montana State knocked off rival Montana 31-23 on Saturday to take home the Great Divide Trophy for the second straight year.

MSU (5-6, 5-3 Big Sky Conference) built a 21-10 late in the third quarter when Anderson bolted 19 yards off the right side for a score. His run followed an electric 71-yard touchdown run by LaSane.

The Grizzlies (7-4, 5-3) closed to with 31-23 when Keenan Curran made a circus catch in the end zone of Gresch Jensen’s 32-yard pass. Then Montana drove to the MSU 28, but turned the ball over on downs when true freshman Tyrel Thomas broke up a fourth down pass.

MSU quarterback Chris Murray ran for 99 yards and added a 4-yard for a score to put MSU up 31-16. The Bobcats piled up 322 yards on the ground. Murray was 10 for 15 passing for 98 yards.

Jensen went 30 for 49 for 326 yards. Curran finished with 109 receiving yards, while Jerry Louis-McGee had 95. Jeremy Calhoun had 63 yards rushing on 12 carries and ran for a touchdown.

It was the first back-to-back wins for MSU since the 2002-2003 seasons.

Both teams are likely done for the season. UM was a lock for the FCS playoffs if it had won. At 7-4 they still have outside chance of being selected.