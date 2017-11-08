Monmouth TE Venier proud to play on Veterans Day

(STATS) – Nick Venier’s mother wasn’t too thrilled with her son’s decision to enlist in the United States Air Force after he graduated from high school, but she no longer has to worry about him being so far from home.

Venier is only in his second season as a tight end and special teamer at Monmouth, which wouldn’t be particularly unusual had he received his diploma from New Dorp High School on Staten Island in 2016.

But he walked across the stage in 2011, and after not being recruited following his high school football career, Venier chose to join the Air Force. A lack of offers wasn’t the only reason, though.

“Coming out of high school, my options were to go to college and put myself in some debt, get a job or join the military,” said Venier, highlighting his blue-collar upbringing.

His grandfather and uncle are veterans of the Navy, and having the enlisting conversation with his dad, Donald, went well enough. It was Elizabeth Venier who took some convincing.

“My mom was upset,” Venier said. “She was really upset. But it’s probably the best decision I’ve ever made.”

So off he went on Nov. 7, 2011, for basic training, which preceded three-and-a-half years serving as a mechanic on C-17s in Alaska. Venier loved the experience getting to work on one of the world’s largest military transport aircrafts, but being thousands of miles away from Staten Island came with a little bit of homesickness.

Venier put in a transfer request and soon found himself headed back east to McGuire Air Force Base, just outside of Trenton, N.J. As happy as he was with his decision to enlist, there was still something itching at Venier that had been there since the time he finished high school. He wanted to play college football.

“I wasn’t ready then. I felt like I needed to fill out my body,” Venier said. “I was looking at schools in the New Jersey area, Division II and Division III schools. But I only had one chance, so I wanted to take my best shot.”

That shot turned into a walk-on slot at Monmouth, whose West Long Branch, N.J., campus sits just an hour south of where Venier grew up on Staten Island. After a 4-7 finish last season, Venier and his teammates find themselves in quite an envious spot heading into Saturday’s visit with Gardner-Webb. The Hawks (8-1, 3-0) have won six straight games and are tied for first place in the Big South with Kennesaw State, which just happens to be their opponent in the Nov. 18 regular-season finale.

He promises they’re not overlooking the 1-8 Runnin’ Bulldogs with the de facto Big South title game looming, and while that would be hard to buy coming from many of the Hawks, it seems sincere when Venier says it. After all, Saturday is Veterans Day.

“It will mean the world to me to be out there with the guys on that day,” Venier said. “To actually get to play in a meaningful football game (on Veterans Day) and play meaningful snaps is huge. It means a lot to future veterans as well. I was fortunate enough to have a good experience. I have friends who are overseas right now and this is more for them than anyone.”

Venier is listed as the team’s fifth-string tight end so, like it does every Saturday, his on-field contribution is expected to be limited to special teams. He didn’t play as a freshman, so after six years of not regularly finding his way onto a football field and a journey that took him to Alaska and back, Venier isn’t about to complain about his role.

Especially not on a team that has a chance to do something special.

“We have a great team and a great group of tight ends,” Venier said. “There’s a pretty good reason why I don’t play.”