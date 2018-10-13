Monmouth’s 4th QT outburst sends Hawks past Bucknell 36-19

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Kenji Bahar threw for 274 yards and two scores and Juwon Farri ran for 183 yards and a touchdown and Monmouth defeated Bucknell 36-19 on Saturday.

Down 19-16 in the fourth quarter, Monmouth (4-2) scored three touchdowns in the last nine minutes to seal the win. Bahar threw a 1-yard TD to Gene Scott, Farri ripped off a career-long 79-yard TD run and Devell Jones ended it with a 12-yard TD run.

Farri, a freshman, ran 18 times for 183 yards and Jones scored twice. Reggie White Jr. had 7 receptions for 93 yards with a touchdown and became the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards a week after setting Monmouth’s all-time receptions mark.

Jared Cooper gave Bucknell (1-6) its last lead of the game when he ran it in from 13 yards out. Cooper led the Bison with 22 carries for 87 yards and had 4 receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.