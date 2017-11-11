Monmouth routs Gardner-Webb 41-14 behind Bahar’s 4 TD passes (Nov 11, 2017)

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) Kenji Bahar threw two of his four touchdown passes to Reggie White Jr. and Monmouth scored 20 first-quarter points to rout Gardner-Webb 41-14 on Saturday, winning its seventh straight to stay undefeated in Big South play.

Devel Jones capped the opening Hawks drive with a 1-yard TD run, Bahar hit Joey Aldarelli on a 24-yard scoring pass on the next possession, and, after an interception by Anthony Budd, found Jake Powell for a 6-yard strike for a quick 20-0 lead.

Monmouth (9-1, 4-0) has won four conference games for the first time since joining the Big South in 2014.

Bahar, 15 of 24 for 175 yards passing, threw a 14-yard TD pass to White and they later connected for an 8-yard score.

Monmouth’s defense held the Bulldogs (1-9, 0-4) to 1 for 12 on third-down conversions and 223 yards of total offense and stopped them twice on downs.

Pete Guerriero had 18 carries for 108 yards and Michael Jolly, 10 carries for 85 yards, scored a fourth-quarter TD on a 6-yard run.

Maxwell, 9 of 17 for 105 passing yards, hit Ralph Jolly late in the fourth for a 34-yard TD.

