Missouri State beats Division II Lincoln 52-24

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Peyton Huslig completed 12 of 14 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half, and Missouri State beat Division II Lincoln, Missouri 52-24 on Thursday.

Missouri State turned it over on its first three possessions of the game, handing Lincoln a 10-0 lead. On the Bears’ next offensive play, Huslig connected with a wide-open Nick Masoner down the left side for a 59-yard touchdown to start a 35-0 scoring run. Huslig added a 5-yard sneak, Darius Joseph returned a fumble 27 yards and Jason Randall had two short scoring runs.

The Missouri State (1-1) defense had seven sacks and allowed just 59 yards rushing.

Lincoln had just 70 yards of offense in the first half, but went on a 77-yard scoring drive to start the third quarter and finished with 264. Henry Ogala threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and Hosea Franklin added 79 yards rushing.