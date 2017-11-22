Minnesota, football coach agree to contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The University of Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck have agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Fleck signed a five-year, $18 million contract in January. The Gophers are 5-6 this season under the 36-year-old Fleck, who was hired by Minnesota to replace Tracy Claeys after four seasons as the coach at Western Michigan. He led the Broncos to a Cotton Bowl bid and a 13-1 record last year.

Claeys was fired after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Fleck’s contract extension needs approval from the Board of Regents, which meets in December.

