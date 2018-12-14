Minnesota extends Fleck contract by 1 year through ’23

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has extended football coach P.J. Fleck’s contract again by one year, through the 2023 season.

The university announced the agreement on Friday, after it was approved by the Board of Regents.

The Gophers went 6-6 this year for an invitation to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit against Georgia Tech, after finishing 5-7 in 2017, Fleck’s first season. He received a one-year extension then as well. Fleck’s salary this season was $3.55 million, and he received a $75,000 bonus for the bowl bid. Beating Georgia Tech on Dec. 26 would trigger another $50,000 bonus.

Minnesota ended a 14-game losing streak to rival Wisconsin last month with a 37-15 victory over the Badgers to take back possession of Paul Bunyan’s Axe.