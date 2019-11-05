Minnesota, coach PJ Fleck agree to 7-year extension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — No. 13 Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck have agreed on a seven-year contract extension that will keep him with the Golden Gophers through the 2026 season.

The extension was announced Tuesday and is pending approval from the Board of Regents. Fleck calls it “a tremendous honor to lead this team,” and said the Gophers are building “a championship culture.”

Fleck is in his third year at Minnesota, which is off to an 8-0 start (5-0 Big Ten).

Fleck is 20-13 at Minnesota, but is 12-2 in his last 14 games. His winning percentage of 60.6% ranks third in school history for anyone who has coached more than 30 games and is the best since Bernie Bierman, who last coached at Minnesota in 1950. Fleck turns 39 on Nov. 29