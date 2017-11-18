Michigan QB Brandon Peters carted off field with injury
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters has been carted off the field with an injury in the third quarter of 19th-ranked Michigan’s game Saturday against No. 5 Wisconsin.
Peters was pressured by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel after throwing an incompletion on third-and-5 from the Michigan 30 with about 3 minutes left in the third. Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards called for trainers from the Michigan sideline with Peters lying still on the ground.
Wolverine players took a knee while watching as trainers tended to Peters.
He stayed down for a couple minutes before sitting up on the field for a couple more minutes. Peters needed help to get on the cart.
