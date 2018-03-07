Michigan football staffer suspected of drunken driving

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) A staff member for the Michigan football team was arrested this week on suspicion of drunken driving.

Ann Arbor police say Fergus Connolly, the Wolverines‘ director of performance science, was arrested around noon Monday. The police were waiting for lab information.

A spokesman for the Michigan athletic department says officials were awaiting more details before commenting.

