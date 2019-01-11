Miami hires Alabama’s Dan Enos as offensive coordinator

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami has hired Dan Enos as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, luring him away from national runner-up Alabama.

Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said Friday that Enos was his “primary target” since he took over the Miami program last week. Enos was at Alabama for just one season, serving as quarterbacks coach and associate head coach under Nick Saban.

Enos was in line to become Alabama’s offensive coordinator for this coming season.

He was a quarterback at Michigan State. He was head coach at Central Michigan from 2010 through 2014, and has been an assistant at 10 other schools.