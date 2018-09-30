Meskell’s field goal ends 5 OT thriller for Hawaii, 44-41

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Meskell kicked a 35-yard field goal in the fifth overtime, making his last two kicks after missing a pair, lifting Hawaii past San Jose State 44-41 Saturday night.

Bryce Crawford attempted to answer for San Jose State, playing at home for the first time since August 30, but missed wide right from 47 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) trailed 31-24 late in regulation, but engineered a 12-play, 75-yard drive with Cole McDonald finding John Ursua for the tying TD. Ursua caught 13 passes for 148 yards and three scores — the first time he had three touchdown receptions in a game.

Hawaii opened the overtime with Dayton Furuta carrying the ball on five of six plays and scoring from the 1.

San Jose State (0-4, 0-2) matched the TD, but then Crawford and Meskell each missed two field goal attempts before Crawford hit from 20 for a 41-38 Spartans lead. Meskell made two in a row from 35 for the win.