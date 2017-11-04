Mersman’s late FG lifts UT Martin past SE Missouri St, 16-14 (Nov 04, 2017)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) Mitch Mersman connected on his third field goal of the game, this one from 22-yards out with :01 left in the game, to lift Tennessee-Martin to a 16-14 win over Southeast Missouri State in an Ohio Valley Conference battle Saturday.

The win gives UT Martin (5-4, 3-3) back-to-back wins after snapping a season-long three-game losing streak.

Jesse Hosket staked the Redhawks to the lead with a 12-yard run in the first quarter, then put them in the lead, 14-13, with a five-yard pass to Logan Larson on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Freshman Dresser Winn completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 224 yards and the Skyhawks’ lone touchdown, a 10-yard strike to Londell Lee. UT Martin had 420 total yards while holding the Redhawks (2-7, 2-4) to just 307, 86 yards passing.

Marquis Terry had 20 carries for 154 yards to spearhead the offense for SE Missouri.

