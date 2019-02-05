Memphis extends Mike Norvell’s contract through 2023 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis coach Mike Norvell has received a one-year extension on a contract that will now run through the 2023 season.

Athletic director Tom Bowen said Tuesday in a statement announcing the extension that “we wanted to show Coach Norvell that we appreciate the work he has put into elevating our football program.”

Norvell has gone 26-14 in three seasons at Memphis, and his offenses have set school records in multiple statistical categories. The Tigers went 8-6 this past season and lost 37-34 to Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl.

Memphis has reached the American Athletic Conference championship game each of the last two years, losing to Central Florida both times.