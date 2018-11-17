Meachum’s TD lifts Sacred Heart over St Francis (PA) 13-7

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Meachum carried 26 times for 119 yards and a third-quarter touchdown to propel Sacred Heart to a 13-7 victory over St. Francis (PA) on Saturday.

Sacred Heart was in line to claim the Northeast Conference title and its first berth in the postseason since 2014, but Duquesne scored late in a 38-31 win over Central Connecticut and wins the title by virtue of its 28-24 win over the Pioneers last week.

Noah Gettman kicked a 33-yard field goal in the first quarter to give the Pioneers (7-4, 5-1) a 3-0 lead. The Red Flash (4-7, 2-4) grabbed a 7-3 lead in the second quarter when Bear Fenimore hooked up with Ra’Shaun Henry for a 22-yard score. Gettman’s 27-yard field goal with 2:53 left pulled Sacred Heart within 7-6 at halftime.

The Pioneers took the lead for good when Aaron Donalson forced a fumble on a sack of Fenimore that was recovered at the Red Flash 14-yard line. Julius Chestnut rushed three times for 11 yards and Meachum capped the four-play drive with a 3-yard TD run.