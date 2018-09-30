McNeese holds off Stephen F. Austin for 17-10 win

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — James Tabary passed for one score and David Hamm ran for another as McNeese held off Stephen F. Austin 17-10 Saturday night to remain unbeaten in Southland Conference play.

McNeese (4-1, 3-0) jumped out to a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter and was up 17-0 going into the fourth when the Lumberjacks (1-3, 1-2) made a charge.

Hamm broke for a 55-yard touchdown run on McNeese’s third play from scrimmage. The next score took just three plays as the Cowboys got the ball on SFA’s 9 after Gabe Foster recovered a Josh McGowen fumble. Tabary passed to Parker Orgeron from the 6 for the touchdown. Gunnar Raborn tacked on a 29-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Foster Sawyer hit Terian Goree on a 5-yard scoring toss and six minutes later Storm Ruiz booted a 41-yard field goal as SFA closed to 17-10. McNeese was forced to punt on the ensuing drive but Sawyer was intercepted four plays later and the Cowboys secured the win.