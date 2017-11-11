McGuire pilots Western Illinois to 45-0 win at Indiana State (Nov 11, 2017)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Sean McGuire threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns – three in the second quarter – and Western Illinois shut out Indiana State 45-0 on Saturday.

The win was Western Illinois’ sixth on the road, something the school had never before achieved in 113 seasons of football. The Leathernecks entered the game ranked No. 11 in the FCS polls.

McGuire completed 17 of 25 passes with touchdown tosses to Adam Conrady for 21 yards, Jaelon Acklin for 23 and a shovel pass that Steve McShane turned into a 46-yard TD in the breakaway second quarter. McShane capped the first half with an 81-yard punt return for a score and a 31-0 halftime lead.

Western Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference) rolled up 409 yards of offense to Indiana State’s (0-10, 0-7) 133. The Sycamores managed eight first downs, were 1 of 12 on third down conversions and gained just 43 yards on the ground.

Lemonte Booker gained 51 yards on 20 carries for Indiana State.

