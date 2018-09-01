Maxwell’s 4 TDs rally Ohio past Howard 38-32

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Backup Quinton Maxwell had a big day, passing for two touchdowns and running for two more, DL Knock returned the second half kickoff 99 yards for a score and Ohio rallied to defeat Howard 38-32 on Saturday in the season opening game for both teams.

Howard was attempting to open the season with a second-consecutive upset of an FBS school after shocking UNLV 43-40 last year. Ilyaas Motley sealed the win by intercepting Caylin Newton on a fourth-and-nine pass from midfield with 14 seconds left.

Nathan Rourke played the first quarter before being replaced by Maxwell. Maxwell threw touchdown passes of 11 yards to Papi White and 13 to Cameron Odom to pull the Bobcats within 22-17 at the half. Knock put Ohio ahead, and Maxwell sandwiched touchdown runs of 1 and 10 yards around a Howard touchdown for a 38-29 lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Maxwell finished 17 of 25 for 233 yards. White had eight receptions for a career-high 154 yards.

Newton, Cam Newtown’s younger brother, was 26 of 52 for 439 yards, all career highs, and three touchdowns but had two interceptions and the Bison lost two fumbles.