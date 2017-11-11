Marist rallies to beat Morehead State 38-31 (Nov 11, 2017)

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) Mike White threw two of his three touchdowns passes and Willie Barrett made two fumble recoveries in the fourth quarter to rally Marist to a 38-31 victory over Morehead State on Saturday.

White hit Juston Christian with a 45-yard score to tie the game at 31 with 8:29 to go. Barrett’s fumble recovery at the Eagles’ 41-yard line set up White’s 20-yarder to Lawrence Dickens for the lead with 4:21 left.

The Red Foxes (4-6, 3-4 Pioneer Football League) missed a field-goal attempt giving the Eagles a final chance from the Morehouse State 20 with 1:37 left but ended with Barrett recovering a fumble on the Eagles’ 1-yard.

White finished 17 of 40 for 315 yards passing with an interception. Christian made four catches, including one for 68 yards, for 141 yards receiving. Marcellus Calhoun rushed for a pair of short first-half scores and finished with 103 yards on 23 carries.

Lawson Page was 31 of 51 with 427 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception for Morehead State (3-7, 2-5). Jarin Higginbotham had 137 yards on seven catches and Sugar Ray Wyche 103 on five.

Marist snapped a four-game losing streak.

