Maine opens game with 4 straight TD drives, beats Elon 31-17

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Joe Fagnano passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Earnest Edwards caught five passes for 153 yards and a score, and Maine beat Elon 31-17 on Saturday for its third straight victory.

Maine scored a touchdown on its first four possessions of the game, including Devin Young’s 60-yarder on the fourth offensive play. Edwards had an 88-yard catch-and-run for the third score and he completed a 2-yard pass to Jaquan Blair to cap the scoring run with 4:42 left in the first quarter.

Emmanuel Reed had a game-high 55 yards rushing and Joe Fitzpatrick ran for a score for Maine (5-5, 3-3 Colonia Athletic Association). The Black Bears‘ defense registered six sacks, recovered two fumbles and held Elon to 276 total yards. Edwards went over 100 receiving yards for the fifth time this season and passed for his fifth career touchdown.

Davis Cheek was 18-of-37 passing for 203 yards and a TD for Elon (4-6, 3-4).