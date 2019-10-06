Mack’s late TD run helps Liberty beat New Mexico State 20-13

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Joshua Mack ran for a 4-yard touchdown with six minutes left and Liberty held off New Mexico State for a 20-13 victory on Saturday night.

Jason Huntley’s 12-yard TD run pulled the Aggies (0-6) even at 13-apiece with 7:46 remaining. On the ensuing series, Stephen Calvert threw a 54-yard pass to Mack, who scored on the next play. New Mexico State drove to the Liberty 8, but Jessie Lemonier forced a fumble from quarterback Josh Adkins with 3:15 remaining. Liberty’s Solomon Ajayi recovered the ball and the Flames ran out the clock.

Mack finished with 113 yards rushing on 16 carries for Liberty (4-2). Calvert was 16-of-31 passing for 173 yards.

Article continues below ...

Adkins was 20 of 30 for 265 yards passing but threw two interceptions for New Mexico State. Huntley added 75 yards on 16 carries.